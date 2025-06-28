DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Sixth body recovered; probe panel to submit report within 48 hours

Sixth body recovered; probe panel to submit report within 48 hours

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 12:04 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The search operation for missing people continues for the third day following flashfloods in Khaniyara near Dharamsala on Friday.
Advertisement

The sixth body was spotted upstream of the Manuni rivulet on Friday even as continuous heavy rainfall hampered efforts by the joint rescue team of the National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) to retrieve it. The victim was identified as Nitin, son of Sanjay, and a resident of Pankura in Fatehpur, Kangra.

Advertisement

The deceased was among the workers engaged at the Manuni-2 Hydroelectric Power Project — a sister concern of the Indira Priyadarshini Hydroelectric Power Project when flashfloods struck suddenly on Wednesday evening.

A magisterial inquiry has already been initiated into the devastating flashflood incident near Dharamsala’s Manuni rivulet that claimed the lives of several labourers working at an under-construction hydroelectric power project. SDM Mohit Rattan has begun the probe as six bodies have been recovered so far.

Advertisement

At least 170 labourers, who had been trapped upstream near the project site, were rescued on the same day. One labourer was later found alive in a forest area, while some others remain unaccounted for.

District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa stated that several departments like Forest, Police, Electricity Board, Jal Shakti Vibhag, Mining, Labour, Him Urja, and the District Disaster Management Authority, will assist the SDM in the investigation. The DM has asked the SDM-led panel to submit the inquiry report within 48 hours to his office so that further action could be initiated.

Advertisement

The SDM, along with officials from the other departments, will visit the project site on Saturday to conduct an on-the-spot assessment. The inquiry will focus on identifying the probable cause of the disaster, the extent of damage to life and property and the vulnerabilities that may have contributed to the tragedy.

Meanwhile, all construction work at the hydro project site has been suspended by the management. The labourers have been relieved and asked to go back to their native places.

However, 20 workers have been retained temporarily to help clear landslide debris on the ‘kutcha’ road, allowing the inquiry panel to access the site.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts