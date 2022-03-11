SJPNL board meet not held, many decisions await nod

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

The meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has not been held since December. “The BoD meeting was due in December but it was postponed repeatedly for one reason or the other over the past three months,” an official says. “As a result, several decisions related to staff and public are awaiting approval,” he added. The Chief Secretary is the chairman of the BoD.

The official says that besides several decisions in limbo, the failure to convene meetings at the mandated interval is not good for the progress and credibility of the company itself, especially as it is handling big and prestigious projects like the World Bank-funded water and sewerage project. The directors’ meeting is to be convened at least four times in a financial year.

Meanwhile, many people from the merged areas, who have applied for water connections, are waiting for the meeting to be convened.

Divakar Sharma, councillor from Majaith ward, says that SJPNL is insisting on an NOC from the Jal Shakti Vibhag for providing a connection. “Connections are not being given for the past five or six months in the merged areas because they are asking for NOCs from the Jal Shakti Vibhag. When we check with SJPNL officials, they say the decision in this regard will be taken in the BoD meeting. So, many people are eagerly awaiting the meeting for the past couple of months,” Sharma adds. —