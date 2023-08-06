SJPNL directed to streamline water supply in Shimla city

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, August 5

Shimla (Urban) MLA Harish Janartha held a meeting with senior SJPNL (Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited) officials to review the current situation as regards water supply in the city and instructed them to streamline it as soon as possible.

The city residents have been facing shortage of water for the past over one month after pumping of water got disrupted due to heavy silt content at water sources.

SJPNL officials said the nigam suffered around Rs 40.25 crore losses due to damage to its water supply projects due to heavy rain. Janartha assured them of all possible assistance in setting the things right.

Talking to The Tribune, he said, “After taking stock of the situation of water supply in the city, necessary instructions have been issued to the nigam to expedite the work to streamline supply.”

“The natural calamity this year caused huge damage, but we need to find a comprehensive solution to the silt problem at water sources.... Anomalies in billing and consumers’ grievances also need to be addressed on priority,” he said.

SJPNL General Manager Rajesh Kashyap said, “The nigam has suffered losses worth 40.25 crore due to recent rain and floods. We gave a presentation on the current situation of water supply in the city and requested the government to provide financial assistance to set off the losses. We also elaborated on the measures being taken to improve water supply.”

