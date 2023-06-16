SJPNL falters in recovery, pending water dues mount

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, June 15

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has been faltering in recovery of outstanding water dues running into crores of rupees. Notwithstanding the claims of SJPNL officials that it

has managed to recover ‘sizable’ outstanding water dues, the pendency of bills has been mounting with every passing month.

1,350 notices issued We have now adopted a strict approach and issued 1,350 notices to the defaulters giving them ultimatum that if they do not make payments of outstanding bills then they must be ready to face disconnection of water supply. We have even snapped water connections of six such major commercial defaulters recently. PP Sharma, AGM, SJPNL

The data procured from the SJPNL revealed that it has yet to recover Rs 13 crore as against outstanding water dues from defaulters/consumers in the city. There are approximately 36,000 domestic as well as commercial consumers in the city that receive water supply from the SJPNL.

Among the defaulters, it is consumers with commercial connections who have large amount of outstanding dues which they have not been clearing for the past one to four years. In order to expedite the recovery process when the SJPNL toughened its stance and issued notices to defaulters warning them of disconnection of their water connections, many defaulters came forward and made payment of outstanding dues, albeit partly.

Until December 2022, there were outstanding dues to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore which have been mounting since then. Till June this year, the pendency amount has reached Rs 13 crore mark now.

Sources said that the SJPNL has been making recoveries of outstanding dues but due to local bodies elections in Shimla, tenders for meter reading and bill delivery could not be floated therefore, delaying the recovery process. There are defaulters with commercial connections, including hoteliers and government institutions which even have outstanding dues running into Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh. The SJPNL had recovered Rs 21 lakh as outstanding water bill from a Kufri-based hotel.

PP Sharma, AGM, SJPNL (Water Supply) said, “Our average billing collections are around Rs 3.5 crore and we have managed to recover

Rs 11.5 crore from consumers for the past three months. Due to MC elections, the recovery was delayed a bit but now it has resumed. We have constituted a separate committee for the purpose. There are grievances of defaulters and we are scrutinising them.”