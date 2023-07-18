SJPNL gets Rs 229 cr for improving city water supply

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 17

Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) has received a grant of Rs 229 crore from the World Bank as part of the WB-funded Rs 1,800 crore Shimla Water Supply and Sewerage Services Improvement Programme which is a tripartite agreement signed among the SJPNL, the Union Government and World Bank in 2019.

There are three major components of the programme and include providing round-the-clock water supply, bulk water supply from the Sutlej and expansion and improvement of sewerage services.

The nigam has received this fund as a reimbursement for achieving performance indicators discussed while entering into the agreement.

Rajesh Kashyap, General Manager, SJPNL said, “We will be utilising this fund for providing round-the-clock water supply and better sewerage services. We will also give more emphasis on customer grievances redressal and satisfaction with better service.”

On being asked about the persisting water crisis, Kashyap said, “This is a man-made disaster. Had illegal dumping not been allowed to take place at the Giri water source, the situation would have been a lot better than what it is now. In European countries, catchment areas are treated as special zones where dumping is not allowed.”

“When this loose soil and debris get mixed with rainwater and enters source, it is turbidity levels cross 16,700 NTUs which is akin to separating water from the mud. We have advance technology at our pumping facilities but even these have some limit,” added Kashyap.

#Shimla