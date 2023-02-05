SJPNL issued notice for not complying with STP norms

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 4

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has issued a notice to Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), directing it to adhere to set standards for the treatment of sewer water at sewage treatment plants (STPs).

Chairman of the Pollution Control Board Sanjay Gupta says, “A notice has been issued to the SJPNL and the Jal Shakti Department for not adhering to defined parameters for STPs. If the set standards for the treatment of sewage are not followed properly, there will always be a threat of contamination of water bodies.”

Gupta adds, “The polluted stretch of the Ashwani Khad is being rejuvenated, as per the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The bioremediation process in the catchment area of the Ashwani Khad also needs to be accelerated to reduce the concentration of pollutants as well. The board regularly inspects, monitors and lifts samples of treated waste water and takes regulatory action as and when required.”

Gupta says, “On the NGT orders, action plans for the rejuvenation of the polluted stretches of the Sirsa river near Baddi and Markanda, Beas, Ashwani Khad, Giri and Pabbar rivers were formulated in 2019-20. The SJPNL and the Jal Shakti Department were required to expedite the work, which should conform to the guidelines of the NGT.”

The Jal Shakti Department is operating 70 STPs with 99.97 MLD capacity in different parts of the state, covering major urban areas. Besides, the SJPNL has six STPs with an installed capacity of 26.06 MLD, which needs to be upgraded.

Gupta says that the departments concerned had been directed to check improper functioning of these non-compliant STPs and expedite the process of modification, upgrade, expansion and construction of plants on priority. He adds, “The existing STPs need to improve their operations to augment the sewage management system, as the water quality of rivers and natural aquatic resources in the state is getting impacted. Meetings will be held with the departments concerned soon.”