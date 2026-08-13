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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SJVN achieves commercial operation date of Bihar solar project

SJVN achieves commercial operation date of Bihar solar project

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:51 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The SJVN has achieved commercial operation date (COD) of the 75 MW Jamui Solar Power Project in Bihar. The project has been executed through wholly owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), marking another milestone in the company’s renewable energy journey.

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Ajay Sharma, Director (Personnel), SJVN, said that the 75 MW project was expected to generate around 90 million units of electricity during its first year of operation and around 3,522 million units cumulatively over a period of 25 years. The project has been developed over 300 acres of outright-purchased land in Jamui district of Bihar at an estimated project cost of Rs 342 crore.

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Parthajit De, Director (Finance), SJVN, said that the tariff of the power generated from the project had been fixed at Rs 2.96 per unit. The competitive tariff would facilitate the availability of affordable and clean green power to consumers. The electricity generated from the project would be supplied to Bihar.

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