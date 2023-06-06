SJVN bags 100-MW wind power project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 5

The SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 100 MW grid connected wind power project in Gujarat. SJVN Green Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the SJVN) bagged the 100 MW Wind Project at a tariff of Rs 3.17 per unit in an Open Competitive Tariff bidding process held in May.

SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said the tentative cost of development of this project will be Rs 800 crore. “The project will be developed on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Gujarat through an EPC contract. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN shortly,” he said.

Sharma further said the project is expected to generate 281 million units of energy in the first year.