SJVN bags 100-MW wind power project

Shimla, June 5
The SJVN has received the Letter of Intent (LOI) from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for 100 MW grid connected wind power project in Gujarat. SJVN Green Energy Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of the SJVN) bagged the 100 MW Wind Project at a tariff of Rs 3.17 per unit in an Open Competitive Tariff bidding process held in May.
SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said the tentative cost of development of this project will be Rs 800 crore. “The project will be developed on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in Gujarat through an EPC contract. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN shortly,” he said.
Sharma further said the project is expected to generate 281 million units of energy in the first year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
Wrestlers join work, but say won’t give up
Rubbish reports of their withdrawal from protest
Services resume at Balasore crash site
Puri Vande Bharat 1st passenger train to run on restored tra...
IIT-Madras best institute, seven IITs among top 10
PGI 2nd best medical institute after AIIMS-Delhi; PU slips t...
India raising issue of climate justice with every nation: PM
Says world paying price for wrong policies of some developed...