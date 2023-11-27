SJVN chief dedicates steel bridge to public

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 26

SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma today dedicated the double-lane steel truss bridge, built on the Sutlej at 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 Hydro Electric Project in Nirath, to public. Sharma said the 84-metre bridge, constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 25 crore, would provide better connectivity for the villages of Kullu and Shimla districts and will also help in expediting the project activities.

He said the work of Power House Service Bay had been completed. “The draft tubes, embedded parts of the units and pit liners of auxiliary units have reached the project site. The electro-mechanical works of the project have commenced.

The work on the transmission line for power evacuation from the project to the national grid is also in progress,” he said. He exhorted the project team, contractors and workers to keep up the dedication and work cohesively to complete the project before the scheduled timeline.

