SJVN chief meets Nepal ministers to fast-track hydropower projects

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta held high-level meetings with senior Nepalese ministers and officials in Kathmandu on Monday to expedite the implementation of the company's hydropower projects in the neighbouring country.

Gupta met Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle, Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Biraj Bhakta Shrestha and Investment Board Nepal CEO Yanki Ukyab. Senior officials from the Finance Ministry and Investment Board Nepal also attended the meetings.

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The discussions focused on expediting the 900-MW Arun-3 hydroelectric project, its associated 217-km transmission line and the 669-MW Lower Arun project. Key issues included completion of pending works at Arun-3, resolution of land-related issues and forest clearance constraints affecting the transmission line, and securing statutory approvals to initiate pre-construction activities for Lower Arun.

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Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination among the concerned authorities to address project-related bottlenecks and ensure timely execution.

SJVN is implementing the projects in Nepal through its subsidiaries, SJVN Arun-3 Power Development Company (SAPDC) and SJVN Lower Arun Power Development Company (SLPDC).