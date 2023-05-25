SJVN records highest revenue of Rs 3,299 crore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The SJVN recorded its highest-ever revenue of Rs 3,299 crore during 2022-23. The previous highest (Rs 3,256 crore) was recorded in 2014-15. SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said the revenue this year registered a growth of 25.67 per cent over the last year’s figure of Rs 2,626 crore.

He said the SJVN recorded Rs 1,363.45-crore profit after tax in 2022-23, which was 39.48 per cent more than the previous year’s figure of Rs 977.52 crore. “The net worth has increased from Rs 13,128 crore to Rs 13,822 crore, an increase of around Rs 694 crore,” he said. The earning per share (EPS) also increased from Rs 2.60 to Rs 3.50 during the period, an increase of 34.61 per cent, he added.

Sharma said the SJVN had achieved its ambitious capital expenditure (CAPEX) target for 2022-23. “With Rs 8,240 crore, the company has surpassed the target of Rs 8,000 crore assigned by the Ministry of Power,” he said.

The CAPEX target of Rs 8,000 crore was the third highest among power CPSEs for FY 2022-23. “The SJVN is now set to achieve the gigantic CAPEX target of Rs 10,000 crore for FY 2023-24,” he said.

At present, the SJVN is constructing 14 power projects and two transmission lines across India and Nepal. It generated 9,283 million units at all its power stations in 2022-23, surpassing the previous year’s generation of 9,207 million units.