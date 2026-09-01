SJVN revenue up 40% at Rs 4,722 crore in 2025-26

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Addressing shareholders at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting, Gupta said profit before tax increased to Rs 1,200.63 crore from Rs 1,111.69 crore. Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 641.85 crore.

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On a standalone basis, SJVN's total income increased to Rs 3,869.66 crore from Rs 3,252.44 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 1,007.90 crore from Rs 970.18 crore.

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The shareholders approved a final dividend of Rs 0.35 per share, taking the total dividend for 2025-26 to Rs 1.50 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs 1.15 already paid.

Gupta said the SJVN and its associated companies added 1,730 MW of installed capacity during the year and achieved their highest-ever annual generation of 13,302.39 million units.

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The 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station crossed 150 billion units of cumulative generation and recorded a plant availability factor of 96.84 per cent. The 412 MW Rampur project generated a record 2,108 million units, while the 60 MW Naitwar Mori project generated 310.36 million units, about 17 per cent above its design energy.

The 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project achieved full-capacity commercial operation, while the 70 MW Dhubri Solar Project was commissioned. The 660 MW Unit-I of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project also commenced commercial operations.