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Home / Himachal Pradesh / SJVN revenue up 40% at Rs 4,722 crore in 2025-26

SJVN revenue up 40% at Rs 4,722 crore in 2025-26

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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On a standalone basis, SJVN's total income increased to Rs 3,869.66 crore from Rs 3,252.44 crore. File photo
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The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) recorded a strong financial performance in 2025-26, with its total revenue rising to Rs 4,722.81 crore from Rs 3,376.50 crore in the previous financial year, Chairman and Managing Director Bhupinder Gupta said here today.
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Addressing shareholders at the company's 38th Annual General Meeting, Gupta said profit before tax increased to Rs 1,200.63 crore from Rs 1,111.69 crore. Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 641.85 crore.

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On a standalone basis, SJVN's total income increased to Rs 3,869.66 crore from Rs 3,252.44 crore, while profit after tax rose to Rs 1,007.90 crore from Rs 970.18 crore.

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The shareholders approved a final dividend of Rs 0.35 per share, taking the total dividend for 2025-26 to Rs 1.50 per share, including the interim dividend of Rs 1.15 already paid.

Gupta said the SJVN and its associated companies added 1,730 MW of installed capacity during the year and achieved their highest-ever annual generation of 13,302.39 million units.

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The 1,500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station crossed 150 billion units of cumulative generation and recorded a plant availability factor of 96.84 per cent. The 412 MW Rampur project generated a record 2,108 million units, while the 60 MW Naitwar Mori project generated 310.36 million units, about 17 per cent above its design energy.

The 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project achieved full-capacity commercial operation, while the 70 MW Dhubri Solar Project was commissioned. The 660 MW Unit-I of the 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project also commenced commercial operations.

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