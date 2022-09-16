SJVN, Tata Power sign Rs 613 cr pact for Gujarat project

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

The SJVN has entered into an engineering procurement and construction contract for a 100 MW solar power project at Raghanesda in Gujarat with Tata Power Solar Systems Limited. “The Rs 612.71 crore contract includes end-to-end delivery of the commissioned solar plant to the SJVN, including comprehensive operation and maintenance of the plant for three years,” said SJVN Chairman Nand Lal Sharma.

He said that the project was scheduled to be commissioned in 2023 and would generate 252 MU energy annually with capacity utilisation factor of 28.8 per cent.

