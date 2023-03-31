SJVNL gets Rs 915 crore for power projects

Shimla, March 30
Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited, a joint venture firm of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has secured Rs 915 crore from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to fund its 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar and 100 MW Raghanesda Solar projects.
SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said, “The SJVN and the JBIC have virtually inked the facility agreement under the Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) programme.”
He said the JBIC was co-financing the loan of Rs 915 crore along with Japanese private financial institutions. The objective of the debt was to finance the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh and 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project in Gujarat, which had a combined estimated cost of Rs 1,288.35 crore. While the JBIC would finance 60 per cent of the debt arranged, the balance would come from commercial banks of Japan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot