SJVNL gets Rs 915 crore for power projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 30

Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) Limited, a joint venture firm of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh, has secured Rs 915 crore from Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to fund its 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar and 100 MW Raghanesda Solar projects.

SJVN chairman Nand Lal Sharma said, “The SJVN and the JBIC have virtually inked the facility agreement under the Global Action for Reconciling Economic Growth and Environmental Preservation (GREEN) programme.”

He said the JBIC was co-financing the loan of Rs 915 crore along with Japanese private financial institutions. The objective of the debt was to finance the 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Power Project in Madhya Pradesh and 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project in Gujarat, which had a combined estimated cost of Rs 1,288.35 crore. While the JBIC would finance 60 per cent of the debt arranged, the balance would come from commercial banks of Japan.