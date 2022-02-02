Ski league winners honoured at Solang

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 1

The two-day Ski Himalayas Alpine Premier League concluded at the Solang valley in Kullu district today. Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony.

Nakul Khullar, convener of the event, said the DC gave away awards the winners of the league, in which 215 players from across the nation displayed their talent.

“In the men’s category (senior), Hira Lal secured the first position in giant slalom, while Yogesh Kumar stood second and Kirti Kishan third. In women’s category (senior), Anchal Thakur secured the first position, while Sandhya Devi was adjudged second and Tanuja Thakur third,” he added.

“In junior category, Sahil Thakur got the first position in giant slalom, while Nishant Thakur was second and Ankit Vyas third. In the junior category of women, Shweta Thakur secured the first position, while Janat Thakur stood second and Parmita Thakur was third,” said Khullar.

The DC congratulated the winners and encouraged the players to take active part in winter sports and bring laurels to the nation. He also applauded the organisers for holding the event successfully.