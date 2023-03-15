Skiers complete expedition

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 14

Four youths of Lahaul-Spiti district concluded their seven-day backcountry skiing expedition at Koksar today. They started their expedition from Baralacha Pass to Koksar on March 7. The participants were Sonam Jangpo, Sunil Kumar, Rigzin and Ashok Kumar. Sonam Jangpo, Keylong panchayat pradhan, said, “The expedition aimed at encouraging the youth to participate in winter sports. During the expedition, we witnessed severe impact of global warming. The glaciers between Baralacha Pass and Chandertal Lake are shrinking rapidly.”