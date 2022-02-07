Himachal Pradesh: Skiers rue lack of lift at Narkanda

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 6

Narkanda, a small hill station near Shimla, has the potential to develop into one of the top skiing destinations and produce quality skiers.

What’s holding back this scenic town is the lack of infrastructure for the winter sport. “The biggest drawback is the lack of a lift at the ski slope. Without the lift, much time of the skiers is wasted in walking back to the top of the slope after every round,” said Rajesh Sharma, chairman of the Narkanda Nagar Panchayat.

Narkanda has been a skiing destination during the British times, but the proper courses started here in 1980. The Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, started providing skiing courses from 1980. In 1987, the mountaineering institute, Manali, started offering tracking and adventure courses before resuming skiing courses in 1994.

Sanjeev Attri, a retired ski instructor who was involved in resuming ski courses at Narkanda in 1994, feels Narkanda has the potential to be developed into a national-level slope. “It’s one of the best slopes in terms of snow condition. As the slope is north facing, it remains shady and the snow is available for nearly three months. Snow can stay for that long on a very few slopes,” said Attri.

“If a chair lift is installed at the slope, it will make Narkanda among the most sought-after ski destinations. Apart from benefiting the local skiers, Narkanda will attract skiers from abroad as well. Also, a snow beating machine and good equipment will go a long way in making Narkanda one of the top ski spots,” said Attri.

Incidentally, the slope had a rope tow lift, set up by the institute in Manali until a few years back. “May be, it has worn out, the institute has not used it over the last three years,” said Kamal Sharma, an amateur local skier. Professional skiers feel the rope tow lift will not be of much help. “It’s difficult for young skiers to use this lift as they can hurt their hands. A chair lift will be great. If this is installed, our practice time will increase manifold as much of our time gets wasted in walking back to the top of the slope,” said Aryan Sharma, an international skier.

Around 10 skiers have made it to the international level from Narkanda and nearby places. “Around 10 skiers are participating in the ongoing nationals at Auli from here. There’s a lot of interest among young children for skiing. If proper infrastructure is built here, the place will produce many top skiers,” said Kamal Sharma.

#himachal tourism