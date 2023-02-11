Skill development camp organised at Bir-Billing

Hamirpur, February 10
A six-day skill development camp on food preparation was organised by the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) at Bir-Billing under the aegis of the Tourism Ministry in Kangra district.
ADC and IHM principal Jitender Sanjta here said the camp was part of a destination-based skill development programme, under which 19 women and 12 men were being trained. He said apart from on-roll trainees, the experts would also give tips for cooking Indian dishes to the operators of food joints around Bir-Billing villages.
Significantly, Bir-Billing villages had come on the international tourism map after the paragliding championship was started here about 10 years ago. Apart from paragliding, the area is known for trekking routes in the Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas.
Puneet Banta, head of department, said the programme would be beneficial for the people who were in the food industry.
