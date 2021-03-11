Skill fair at Tutikandi school

A skill fair started at Government Senior Secondary School in Tutikandi in which 30 students are participating. The students will be given training in activities such as making rakhis, lunch boxes, and pencil boxes. The message to preserve the environment will also be passed on to the students. The programme was inaugurated by the school principal Nitika Sharma.

Navodya School entrance on April 30

Entrance test for Jawahar Navodya Vidhalya (JNV) Dungari, Hamirpur, will be conducted on April 30. Principal of the school, GS Tomar, said in case candidates fail to download their roll numbers, they can contact the school office at 70182-07305 for assistance. He said the test would be conducted at 14 examination centers in the district and no student would be allowed to take entrance test without roll number slip.

Farewell function at Shoolini Institute

A farewell funcation was organised for students of BBA third year at Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management. Harman and Arnav were chosen as Miss and Mr Farewell, respectively. The institute director, Dr Shalini Sharma, along with the teachers wished the outgoing students a bright future. The institute president Saroj Khosla was the chief guest.