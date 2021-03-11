Skill training being provided to youth: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, May 5
Quality skill infrastructure is being developed and free training is being provided to the youth of the state, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur after flagging off an awareness vehicle ‘Kaushal Rath’ of the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Corporation here today. The ‘Kaushal Rath’ would provide information about various training programmes and other activities of the corporation to the youth.
He said that the corporation had developed advanced skill institutes under the Himachal Pradesh Skill Development Project, including seven Rural Livelihood Centres, five Urban Livelihood Centres, 10 Model Career Centres, one Women’s Polytechnic, one Centre of Excellence and one ITI.
He added that the corporation was also running short-term training programmes, graduate adds-on, and Bachelor of Vocation and Recognition of Prior Learning training programmes.
