Skits, open mic mark cultural festival at legal institute

The Himachal Pradesh University Institute of Legal Studies (HPUILS) today began its two-day cultural festival, ‘Envision Augmented 2K26’, with a series of vibrant performances showcasing the diverse talents of its students.

More than 150 students from the institute and neighbouring Punjab are participating in over 10 cultural competitions, including Bhangra, Naati, Western dance, classical dance, solo singing, solo dance, skits, open mic and modelling.

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The festival was inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh University Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh, who was the chief guest. Prof BK Shivram, Dean of Studies, attended the occasion as the guest of honour.

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The first day featured several cultural events, including solo and duet dance competitions, skits, theatre performances and open mic sessions. Through these performances, students showcased their artistic abilities, creativity and talent, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The evening also featured the much-anticipated ‘VJ Infinity DJ Night’, where students enjoyed music and dance in a celebratory atmosphere.

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Addressing the students, Prof Mahavir Singh said the organisation of a cultural festival like ‘Envision Augmented 2K26’ reflected the institute’s commitment to the all-round development of students. He said such events helped develop students’ personalities, instilled confidence and creativity, and promoted a sense of responsible citizenship. The university aimed to develop every student into a capable, competent and well-rounded individual, he added.

Prof Shivram said cultural activities were an integral part of education. Academic learning alone was not sufficient for the overall development of students, who should also be given opportunities to participate in extracurricular activities and engage with wider social environments, he said.

Prof Shiv Kumar Dogra, Director, HPUILS, said the cultural festival provided students with a platform to showcase their talents while encouraging collaboration, creativity and personality development.