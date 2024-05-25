SKM calls for vote against BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 24

The Sanyukt Kisan Manch (SKM) has decided to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the June 1 elections. In a press conference held in Rohru today, the SKM urged its constituents, apple growers and other fruit growers to vote against the BJP, as the party has “ignored their interests in the past 10 years”.

The SKM claims to have the support of 27 associations of apple growers, stone fruit growers and vegetable growers, and has a significant presence in the Shimla and Mandi parliamentary constituencies.

“We had put out our six-point demand charter for consideration of both the parties, with the condition that the SKM will support the one which will back our demands. The Congress has accepted four of our demands. We were waiting for the BJP to reach out to us with some promises, but it did not. So, we have decided to oppose the BJP in the elections,” said Harish Chauhan, the convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

“I have been a BJP voter for a long time, but if the party is not at all considerate towards the demands of my community, it’s my duty to stand with my community. We will urge the fruit growers and farmers to not vote for the party that doesn’t care for our interests,” he said.

Rajan Harta, an SKM member, said the decision to oppose the BJP was not political, but driven by the need to protect the apple economy and the interests of apple growers and other fruit growers.

“If our livelihood isn’t an issue in the elections and we don’t stand up for ourselves, the apple economy will be totally destroyed. We will have to rise above our political affiliations like farmers of Punjab and Haryana and fight collectively to save our livelihood,” said Harta.

The major demands of the SKM include raising the import duty on apple and other fruit to 100 per cent, removal of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on farm inputs and equipment, restoration of the budget for Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) and loan waiver, etc.

“The Congress has included the demand for MSP in its manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi has tweeted about removing GST from farm inputs and equipment, and the state Congress has promised to fight for increasing the import duty. At the moment, the Congress appears more sensitive towards our demands,” said Chauhan.

The Manch has decided to hold press conferences at different places in coming days to mobilise fruit growers and farmers to vote against the BJP.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Shimla