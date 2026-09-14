SKTT road to be temporarily shut on Tuesdays, Fridays over blasting ops

The district administration of Lahaul and Spiti has issued a public advisory regarding the temporary closure of the SKTT (Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi) road due to scheduled controlled blasting operations being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The road will remain closed to vehicular traffic during specified hours on every Tuesday and Friday until the completion of the blasting operations.

According to the advisory issued by the Lahaul and Spiti DC Kiran Bhadana, the affected stretch extends from KM 70.000 to KM 85.500, Kadu-Nala. Traffic on this section will be temporarily suspended during the notified blasting period to ensure the safety of commuters, local residents, tourists, vehicle operators, and personnel involved in the construction work.

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According to the schedule, the road will remain closed from 11 am on Tuesday to 2 pm on Wednesday, and from 11 am on Friday until 2 pm on Saturday. Traffic will be restored only after the stipulated closure period, subject to completion of necessary safety inspections and the road being declared safe for public movement by the competent authorities.

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The administration said the controlled blasting work will be conducted under the supervision of an authorised and licensed blaster, while adhering to prescribed safety standards and all applicable statutory requirements. The decision has been taken keeping public safety as a priority.

The district administration has urged residents, gram panchayat representatives, commuters, drivers, tourists and the general public to plan their journeys accordingly and strictly avoid entering the designated blasting zone during the notified closure period. The road will be reopened only after the competent authority conducts a site inspection, declares the area safe and ensures that debris generated during the blasting has been cleared.

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Officials have also cautioned that the blasting schedule may be postponed, modified or cancelled in case of adverse weather conditions, rainfall, landslides or other unforeseen circumstances. The administration has appealed to everyone to strictly follow safety instructions issued by the BRO, police and district administration and to avoid entering the notified blasting hazard zone.