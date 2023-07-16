SL Gupta is president of pensioners’ body

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, July 15

SL Gupta was unanimously elected president of the HP Government Pensioners’ Association for the 15th time in a row at the biennial elections of the association held here yesterday. Jaswant Dhiman and Inderpal Sharma were also unanimously elected general secretary and finance secretary.

Gupta urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu to constitute a joint action committee for coordination between the government and the pensioners. He added that the working committee of the association would be constituted in the coming days.

