Slain CRPF ASI’s statue installed at Palampur village

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, March 10
A statue of Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), CRPF, was unveiled in his native village Nagri here today. Sanjay, who had sacrificed his life during a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in April 2017, was survived by his wife, parents and two young daughters.
Sanjay’s family had been fighting for the installation of his statue for the past seven years, in his native village which is situated seven kilometres from here.
The family had also met the former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, other ministers and Deputy Commissioner of Kangra during their struggle but despite assurances from the former CM, nothing was done and the family had almost given up hope of seeing a statue being installed in their village.
However, when The Tribune highlighted the issue in May last year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took cognizance of the matter and immediately sanctioned Rs 8.6 lakh for the statue’s installation. Today, in the presence of local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail the statue was unveiled by Sanjay’s parents.
Sanjay’s wife Reema Sharma said her husband had made a supreme sacrifice at a young age. She had two school-going daughters and the family had no support. Her father-in-law, who was an inspector in CRPF, was bedridden since 2017.
She thanked the CM for getting the statue installed and for respecting the sentiments of the family. She particularly thanked The Tribune for highlighting the matter. “My seven years of struggle are over today,” she added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...