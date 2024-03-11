Slain CRPF ASI’s statue installed at Palampur village

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 10

A statue of Sanjay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), CRPF, was unveiled in his native village Nagri here today. Sanjay, who had sacrificed his life during a Maoist attack in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh in April 2017, was survived by his wife, parents and two young daughters.

Sanjay’s family had been fighting for the installation of his statue for the past seven years, in his native village which is situated seven kilometres from here.

The family had also met the former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, other ministers and Deputy Commissioner of Kangra during their struggle but despite assurances from the former CM, nothing was done and the family had almost given up hope of seeing a statue being installed in their village.

However, when The Tribune highlighted the issue in May last year, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took cognizance of the matter and immediately sanctioned Rs 8.6 lakh for the statue’s installation. Today, in the presence of local MLA and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail the statue was unveiled by Sanjay’s parents.

Sanjay’s wife Reema Sharma said her husband had made a supreme sacrifice at a young age. She had two school-going daughters and the family had no support. Her father-in-law, who was an inspector in CRPF, was bedridden since 2017.

She thanked the CM for getting the statue installed and for respecting the sentiments of the family. She particularly thanked The Tribune for highlighting the matter. “My seven years of struggle are over today,” she added.

