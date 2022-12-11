Sloganeering by Pratibha Singh’s loyalists

ANI

Shimla, December 10

Supporters of HPCC president Pratibha Singh raised slogans in her favour on Saturday soon after reports that the party high command had approved the name of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as Chief Minister.

A large number of Pratibha’s supporters came out and raised slogans near the hotel where the central observers are staying. They said the Chief Minister should be like “Rani Sahiba”, a reference to Pratibha Singh, as she is married into the erstwhile royal family of Rampur Bushahr.

Pratibha Singh has said that the legacy of her late husband and his goodwill among people was a major factor in the Congress’ victory in the state.

Her supporters raised slogans hailing her. “High command hosh me aao”, “Hamari CM kaisi ho rani sahiba jaisi ho”, “Rani sahiba zindabad,” were some of the slogans they raised. They also raised slogans hailing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

A Congress worker, who was part of the gathering, said if Pratibha Singh is not chosen as Chief Minister, the Congress will not be able to win even on seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “When the state was going through difficult days, Pratibha Singh was elected as MP. Today, when the Congress has come to power with her as the party chief, she has not been declared CM,” he said.