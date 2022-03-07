Slow construction of education institutes at Kupvi worrisome

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 6

The buildings of educational institutes at Kupvi have either not been completed in time, or they deteriorate beyond repair in the absence of use or lack of maintenance.

“The foundation stones for three buildings were laid in the vicinity of Government Senior Secondary School, Kupvi in the past 15 years or so. The building of one of these, Gurukul Bhawan, has worn out as it has not been used at all, while the science block and additional classrooms, are being constructed at a snail’s pace,” says Sudershan Dhirta, a member of a local NGO, Sharp.

The Gurukul Bhawan was built in 2003-04 to provide accommodation to school teachers. It was used for around six months and then abandoned. “The construction quality was poor and it was impossible to use it as a residential facility. Because of the poor quality of work, the second installment of Rs 11 lakh was not released,” says RS Rawat, principal of GSSS, Kupvi.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) gave Rs 30.86 lakh in 2009-10 for the construction of five additional rooms at the school. But till date, the work has not been completed.

It took more than a decade to construct five rooms, especially when the school doesn’t have enough classrooms to accommodate students. “We have over 400 students and just 18 rooms. Of these, only 10 are being used as classrooms,” Rawat rues.

Even the much-awaited science block is not yet complete. The Education Department had given an administrative approval of Rs 80 lakh for the project in 2013-14 and Rs 61 lakh was given to the PWD. Yet, the work was stopped two years ago.

Incidentally, GSSS, Kupvi, is the only school in the tehsil where students can opt for science subject after matriculation. “Science classes were started at the school around two decades ago but we still have no labs. You can well imagine the fate of science students without supporting labs,” says Rawat.

The Executive Engineer, Chopal, said there were no funds to finish construction and the work was stopped.