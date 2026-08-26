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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Slow pace of Rs 140-crore sewerage project irks Palampur residents

Slow pace of Rs 140-crore sewerage project irks Palampur residents

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:37 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Excavation for laying sewerage pipelines has left several roads in a damaged condition.
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The slow pace of the Rs 140-crore sewerage project in Palampur has made life increasingly difficult for residents, with damaged roads, broken drains and disrupted pathways remaining unattended for months in several parts of the town.
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Residents said less than 10 per cent of the construction work has been completed in the past year, raising fears that the ambitious project could take several more years to finish if work continues at the present pace.

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Excavation for laying sewerage pipelines has left several roads in a damaged condition. Residents complain that even where pipeline work has been completed, roads have not been properly restored, causing inconvenience to motorists, pedestrians and shopkeepers.

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Several manholes have also emerged as potential accident hazards. In many places, they are either at an unsafe level, inadequately covered or surrounded by damaged road surfaces, posing particular risks to commuters during the night and rainy season.

Residents said temporary filling of trenches had resulted in uneven surfaces, potholes and muddy conditions, making movement difficult and causing damage to vehicles. Senior citizens and schoolchildren are among those facing the greatest inconvenience.

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“The sewerage project is important for the future of Palampur, but its execution should not make the lives of residents miserable for years. Roads and public pathways damaged during construction must be restored immediately,” residents said.

The construction company engaged for the project has reportedly failed to repair damaged roads, drains and pedestrian pathways despite repeated directions from the Jal Shakti Department, formerly known as the IPH Department.

Residents alleged that roads in several localities were dug up for laying pipelines but were not restored properly after the work was completed. They urged the authorities to closely monitor both the pace and quality of construction and hold the contractor accountable for restoring damaged infrastructure.

The Rs 140-crore project is expected to significantly improve sanitation infrastructure in Palampur. However, residents have demanded that the Jal Shakti Department set a clear completion timeline and direct the contractor to immediately repair damaged roads, drains and footpaths.

They said an important infrastructure project should not become a source of prolonged inconvenience and safety risks for the very people it is intended to benefit.

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