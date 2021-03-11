Slum-dwellers on government land to get property rights in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 10

Slum-dwellers residing on government land in various urban local bodies for decades will be conferred property rights, as the Himachal Pradesh Slum-Dwellers (Property Rights) Act 2022 has come into force.

The maximum permissible limit of land has been fixed at 75 sq m where those belonging to the economically weaker section will get free settlement while others will have to pay the applicable fee.

If the land occupied by the dwellers belongs to a board or a corporation, the latter’s consent will have to be taken before granting the property rights.

The Act also provides for undertaking the process of diversion of forestland under the Forest Conservation Act 1980. While only the spouse and the children of the eligible person can inherit the property rights, these cannot be transferred by lease, sale, gift, or mortgage. A non-agriculturist granted land under this Act will, however, continue to remain so and will not become eligible to purchase land in the state.

The property rights will be cancelled if the owner indulges in misrepresentation or concealment of facts or commits fraud. If the government declares the land in question as an untenable habitation, the dwellers will be rehabilitated elsewhere.

A slum area re-development and rehabilitation committee will be constituted in each urban dwelling area to approve such persons. The committee will also ensure that no new slum is developed in the area.

Director, Urban Development, Manmohan Sharma says, “Slum-dwellers, who were residing on government land on or before February 21, 1974, in various urban habitations will be eligible for property rights under the Himachal Pradesh Slum-Dwellers (Property Rights) Act, 2022.

Industrial clusters like Parwanoo and Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh face the problem of slums. The presence of migrant workers in the industrial areas often leads to the growth of slums.

The committee will first declare an area, where five or more jhuggis exist, as a slum. It will take into consideration several factors like unhygienic conditions and the lack of civic amenities, as per the requirements of the Act. The provision of property rights will help in improving their lives by providing them facilities such as water supply.

