Slush on the road

Slush extracted from a drain in Banjar market and dumped on roadside has not been removed even after 10 days. The filth emanates an unbearable smell. During rains, the filth gets scattered on streets and it becomes difficult for people to walk. The officials concerned have been apprised of the problem several times but the situation hasn’t changed — Pranesh, Banjar

No regular healthcare

In Malana village of Kullu district, people are not getting healthcare facilities on a regular basis. The health sub-centre in the village usually remains shut, as the staff posted there comes occasionally. — Raju, Malana

Traffic jams at anni

The traffic situation around Anni town is getting worse by the day. The place witness frequent traffic jams, causing so much inconvenience and frustration to the public. Some steps should be taken to manage the traffic — Rajesh, Anni

