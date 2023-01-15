Small farmers, dairy owners priority, says Agri Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 14

Chander Kumar got a rousing welcome in various parts of Kangra today on his arrival in the district after taking oath as Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister. He is the only Cabinet minister from Kangra district in the Congress government.

Chander Kumar said that making policies to support small farmers and dairy owners of the state shall be his priority. He added that in the Animal Husbandry Department, the government would frame policies for migratory shepherds of the state. Policies shall also focus on sheep and goat, which are the source of livelihood for traditional Gaddi people of the state, he said.

The minister said that agriculture universities of the state would be encouraged to do more research for making farming sustainable.