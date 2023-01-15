Small farmers, dairy owners priority, says Agri Minister

Dharamsala, January 14
Chander Kumar got a rousing welcome in various parts of Kangra today on his arrival in the district after taking oath as Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister. He is the only Cabinet minister from Kangra district in the Congress government.
Chander Kumar said that making policies to support small farmers and dairy owners of the state shall be his priority. He added that in the Animal Husbandry Department, the government would frame policies for migratory shepherds of the state. Policies shall also focus on sheep and goat, which are the source of livelihood for traditional Gaddi people of the state, he said.
The minister said that agriculture universities of the state would be encouraged to do more research for making farming sustainable.
Focus on sheep, goat rearing
Focus will also be on sheep and goat rearing, which are the source of livelihood for Gaddi community. Agriculture universities will be encouraged to do more research on sustainable farming. — Chander Kumar, Agriculture minister
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nepal: At least 44 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara
The government has set up a panel to investigate the cause o...
Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites
His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...
Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal
Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...
Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...
Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief
Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...