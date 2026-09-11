Smart computer labs to be set up in 25 Chamba government schools

In a move aimed at expanding access to digital education among students, smart computer labs will be established in 25 government schools in Chamba district at a cost of around Rs 2.50 crore.

The project has been taken up on the recommendation of Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday signed an MoU with Savera NGO for setting up smart computer classrooms and digital learning facilities in the selected schools.

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The labs will be established across five blocks, with six schools each in Chamba and Churah, five in Bharmour, and four each in Dalhousie and Bhattiyat selected for the project.

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Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for supporting the initiative. He said providing modern and quality education to children in remote areas of Chamba was among his priorities.

“Our endeavour is to ensure that children studying in remote areas of the hills do not lag behind students elsewhere in the country when it comes to digital education. With the support of the Prime Minister and the Union Minister, this initiative is becoming a reality,” he said.

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Each lab will be equipped with modern computers, furniture and e-learning facilities, providing students with better access to computer education, digital technology and modern learning resources.

Mahajan said the project — aimed at bridging the digital divide between students in rural and remote areas and those in better-connected urban centres — would benefit thousands of students studying in these rural schools.

The selected schools include GSSS Karian, Chaned, Silla Ghrat, Khajjiar, Kohlari and Kolka in Chamba; Bairagarh, Bonderi, Chanju, Jassaurgarh, Thalli and Rajnagar in Churah; Mehla, Guwan, Holi, Sunara and Layalh in Bharmour; Grangar, Manjir, Sundla and Himgiri in Dalhousie; and Tundi, Hobhar, Samote and Raipur in Bhattiyat.