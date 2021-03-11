Smart dustbins overflowing

Smart dustbins installed at various public places in the district have lost their relevance. Smart dustbins are said to have sensors which sends a message to the authorities of the Municipal Corporation when they needed to be emptied. However, many smart dustbins are overflowing with garbage, with lids of many broken. — Richit, Dharamsala

Speed up work of vending zone

The authorities concerned must speed up the construction work of the vending zone for ‘rehri-phadi’ holders, which has been under construction near Kasakra mohalla of Chamba for a long time. Early completion of the vending zone will go a long way in easing traffic and parking problems in the town. — Virender, Chamba

Walls defaced with writings

The ABVP has defaced the walls along the road with writings and tied flags to many railings. This practice is against the law, but the Municipal Corporation seems unconcerned by the violation. Such practices will encourage other communities as well to deface public places. — Sanjay, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com