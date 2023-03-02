Smart electricity meters opposed in Nurpur

Nurpur, March 1
The HPSEBL Employees Union is opposing the Central Government’s decision to replace electronic meters with smart meters in the state under the Revamped Distribution Sector (RDS) Scheme.
Kameshwar Sharma, president of the union, today alleged that the Centre had launched the RDS Scheme in June 2021 to pave the way for privatisation of the HPSEBL.
