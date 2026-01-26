DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Smart meters will not impact subsidy, raise bills: HPSEBL

Smart meters will not impact subsidy, raise bills: HPSEBL

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:31 AM Jan 26, 2026 IST
HPSEBL officials during a meeting on smart meters in Mandi.
To provide correct and transparent information about the installation of smart meters, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) organised an awareness meeting under its Public Interaction Programme at the Municipal Corporation Town Hall in Mandi.

HPSEBL spokesperson Anurag Parashar said the installation of smart meters would not affect the existing subsidy benefits, including free electricity up to 125 units, nor would it lead to an increase in electricity bills. He added that smart meters were devices to measure electricity consumption, similar to the traditional meters, and they did not alter tariff rates or billing policies.

Parashar said misinformation regarding smart meters was being circulated on social media due to the lack of proper understanding, leading to unnecessary confusion among consumers. He added that under the old system, electricity bills were sometimes generated on an average basis even when the actual consumption was low or nil. In contrast, smart meters record real-time, actual consumption, ensuring accurate billing. If no electricity was consumed, consumers would not receive an average bill. He said that smart meters automatically transmit consumption data to a central data centre, enabling accurate billing, improved online services and better consumer convenience. To ensure transparency and consumer confidence, Parashar said orders had been issued for allowing consumers to install a smart meter alongside the existing meter, if they had any doubts.

