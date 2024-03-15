Shimla MC cracks whip on illegal dumping

Shimla, March 14
Taking a serious note of the illegal dumping of debris and garbage across the town, the Shimla Municipal Corporation today decided to penalise those involved in the practice.
The decision was taken during the meeting of Finance, Contract and Planning Committee (FCPC) held here under the chairmanship of Mayor Surinder Chauhan.
Chauhan said it had come to their notice that there was a lot of illegal dumping across the town as well as in jungles during the natural disaster, which was not only contaminating the environment but also affecting the natural beauty of the town.
He said the corporation would earmark sites for dumping of debris or garbage and a number would also be displayed online.
“The corporation will charge fee from people for dumping of debris at the allotted sites, which will help generate additional income,” he added.
Chauhan said the corporation had identified three dumping sites — Kanlog, Tutikandi and Chalaunthi — which would be made available for debris dumping from construction sites after receiving the FCA approval.
Apart from this, the corporation has also decided to identify its idle land and put it on use for various commercial purposes to generate additional income.
The Mayor said the corporation had also decided to award all of its tenders before the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.
During the meeting, the corporation also gave its nod to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its employees by 4 per cent.
