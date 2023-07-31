SMC mulls charging green fee from tourists visiting Shimla

Shimla, July 30
The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is mulling over the imposition of green fees from tourists entering Shimla. The corporation has constituted a 10-member committee to that effect and a proposal for the same will be sent to the state government for approval soon.
The decision is aimed at revenue generation, which in turn can be utilised for development works. Senior officials of the SMC will head the committee and ward councillors serve as its members.
Once the SMC gets the approval for levying of the green fee from the state government, it is likely to garner an approximate annual revenue of Rs 12 crore. The green fees have already been charged from tourists in Manali. After the directions of the state government, the SMC has been mulling other options to enhance its revenue.
As per the MC officials, a green fee of Rs 300 will be charged for buses and trucks, Rs 200 from cars and Rs 50 from two-wheelers. The issue of green fee was discussed during a meeting of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and SMC officials, recently.
The green fee was introduced in Shimla in 2014 and a barrier had been installed near Tara Devi, but later it was discontinued due to traffic snarls and issues related to the barrier. The green fee will not be charged from residents and vehicles with Himachal Pradesh number.
Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan said, “We have formed a committee for green fee and their suggestions would be considered. It is a lengthy process as we need to get permission from the NHAI etc before moving the proposal for the government’s approval.”
