Shimla Municipal Corporation presents Budget, no tax hike proposed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 25

The BJP-dominated Shimla Municipal Corporation has proposed an expenditure of Rs 224.14 crore and an income of Rs 224.30 crore — a surplus of Rs 15 lakh — for the year 2022-23. In the last budget ahead of the MC elections, no increase in tax or any cess has been proposed even though the MC, as per Mayor Satya Kaundal, is in a financial distress. While the income isn’t increasing, the MC will have to shoulder an additional burden of Rs 20 crore on account of the new pay scales to its employees and pensioners. “Also, seven more wards are being created in the MC. This, too, will add to the MC’s financial liability,” said Mayor Satya Kaundal.

To boost its income, the MC has yet again proposed green fee to be levied on vehicles coming from outside the state into the city. It expects to earn Rs 15 lakh annually from the fee. The proposal, however, has featured in the previous budgets, too, but the government hasn’t given its nod. Similarly, this year’s budget talks of getting a compensation for the losses that the MC suffered because of the formation of a company for supplying water to the city. “These are all old proposals, a cut and paste job from the previous budgets,” said Divakar Sharma, a Congress councillor from Majaith ward. Congress councillors also alleged that most of the suggestions made by them were not included in the budget.

The other issue that most councillors, including the BJP’s, sounded upset about was “confining the Smart City works to only a few wards”. “An effort should have been made to distribute the Smart City works to maximum wards,” said Rakesh Sharma, a BJP councillor from Panthaghati ward.

Slamming the budget, the CPM said it revealed the failure of the BJP government and the CM in the past five years. “Despite increasing the financial burden on the common man by increasing property tax, garbage fee and water charges, the MC’s income is going down. Compared to last year, there’s a big shortfall in the income in this year’s budget,” said CPM leader and former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan.

He said the government and the MC had failed to bring any major project to the city in the last five years. “Besides, the MC failed to complete or speed up projects that the previous MC had brought to the city,” he alleged.

#shimla mc budget