SMC seeks aid for monsoon damages

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

Shimla Municipal Corporation has sought a financial assistance of Rs 6.5 crore from the State Disaster Management Authority to cope with the losses it suffered during this monsoon. “We have written a letter to the State Disaster Management Authority, seeking Rs 6.5 crore for carrying out repair works following the damages we have suffered due to heavy rains this monsoon,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

Incidentally, as per Metrological Department, Shimla district has received 732.3 mm rain till date against the normal rain of 537 mm.

It is 36 per cent excess precipitation than normal and the monsoon is still continuing. The heavy rains caused a massive loss of life and property throughout the district.

In Shimla, several roads and retaining walls and a few houses were damaged due to the rain.

“The road near Army Training Command and to Kali Bari has sunk. There are problems of varying proportions, mostly pertaining to roads and retaining walls, at various places in the city. We have started the repair work at several spots, but we will need funds,” said Kohli.

Meanwhile, a former MC councillor alleged that even the ongoing works or those completed recently have also sustained damage in the rain.

“There have been instances of recently constructed walls, like the one above the Cart Road near old bus stand where an open gym was constructed and the one Boileauganj, caving in,” he said.

“Such incidents raise doubts in the mind of people about the quality of work. The city is getting funds from the Centre, the work should top class and beyond any doubts,” he said.

The MC Commissioner, however, said even though some fresh projects have also suffered damage during the monsoon but it wasn’t because of poor quality of work.

“The retaining walls at Boileauganj and Gol Pahari have sustained damages but it happened because trees fell on these retaining walls, not because of the quality of work or technical problems with the work,” said Kohli.