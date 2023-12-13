SMC seeks control over water supply, forestland

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 12

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has sought the state government’s approval to take control of water supply and forest area within the municipal limits. Alleging poor water supply management by private firm, the demand to take water supply in the city under MC’s ambit was raised by ward councillors during monthly house meet held recently.

Source of revenue generation If Shimla MC takes control, not only would water supply be streamlined but it would also be a major source of revenue generation for the cash-strapped corporation.Senior Official, Shimla Municiapl Corporation

The civic body has submitted a proposal for state government’s approval.

Sources said that the control of these two resources was with the civic body earlier, before it was given to the forest department and a private firm a few years ago. Now, in the name of work, all the capital city’s civic body has been left with are collection of tax and ensuring proper sanitation measures in Shimla.

The corporation has sought rights over these two arrangements to strengthen urban local bodies so that they can take independent decisions with regard to revenue generation and carry out development projects in an effective and time-bound manner, added sources.

While control of water supply in the capital city was given to a private firm in 2018 during the BJP rule in the state, the rights of forest area in city was given to the forest department in 2007.

A senior functionary of the SMC said, “Despite control of water supply given to a private firm more than five years ago, no permanent solution for uninterrupted water supply has been found till now. If Shimla Municipal Corporation takes control, not only water supply would be streamlined but it would also be a major source of revenue generation for the cash-strapped corporation.”

“Similarly, if control of forest land be given to the corporation then it can be managed more efficiently. The existing process to remove dangerous trees is not only lengthy but complex. Apart from ensuring better maintainability of green cover in the city, removing dry trees would be easier”, he added.

#Shimla