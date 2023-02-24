SMC staff to get 10% incentive for recovering Rs 10-cr garbage bills

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 23

To speed up the collection of outstanding garbage collection bills (around Rs 10 crore) in the city, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced 10 per cent incentive for the staff members, including supervisors and garbage collectors.

“If any supervisor or garbage collector manages to recover Rs 1 lakh from consumers, he will be get Rs 10,000 as incentive,” sources said.

Notices issued to major defaulters Garbage collection bills worth around Rs 10 crore are yet to be recovered. Apart from issuing notices and warnings to major defaulters, we have also announced 10 per cent incentive for supervisors and garbage collectors for the recovery of pending bills. —Ashish Kohli, SMC commissioner

Talking to The Tribune, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Ashish Kohli said, “We have managed to recover a substantial part of the outstanding dues from commercial and domestic consumers, but bills worth around Rs 10 crore remain to be recovered. Apart from issuing notices and warnings to major defaulters, we have also announced 10 per cent incentive for supervisors and garbage collectors for the recovery of pending bills.”

Pendency in some cases dates back to pre-Covid days. There are around 60,000 commercial and domestic consumers in the city.

A senior SMC official said, “The corporation has issued notices to 150 major defaulters who owe Rs 60,000 or more as outstanding garbage collection bill. The SMC manages to recover Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore every month. As the pending amount of Rs 10 crore has been putting additional burden on the corporation, it has decided to expedite the recovery by announcing incentive for the staff.”