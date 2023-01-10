 Shimla MC to collect service charges from Central govt properties : The Tribune India

Shimla MC to collect service charges from Central govt properties

No property tax to be charged; 186 buildings identified

Shimla MC to collect service charges from Central govt properties

A Central Government building in Shimla. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 9

The Municipal Corporation Shimla (SMC) is all set to begin collection of service charges from all buildings of Central Government departments falling in its jurisdiction. The corporation has already initiated the process to collect these charges from the properties owned by the union government for availing services being provided by former.

Notably, as per a ruling of the Supreme Court, all properties of the Central government availing services of Municipal Corporation are required to pay service charges to the local bodies department. The ruling, however, clearly states that no property tax shall be charged from these properties.

Apex court ruling

  • As per a Supreme Court ruling, all properties of the Central Government availing services of the MC are required to pay service charges
  • The service charges from these buildings would be collected at a rate of 75%, 50% or 33% of property
  • tax levied on the concerned property, depending upon the utilization of full, partial or nil services

Sources in the department said that as many as 186 Central Government buildings have been identified by the municipal corporation Shimla for the collection of services charges. As per the SC ruling, the service charges from these buildings would be collected at a rate of 75 per cent, 50 per cent or 33 per cent of property tax levied on the concerned property, depending upon the utilisation of full or partial or nil services. For this purpose, agreements would be entered into between Central government department(s) and the Municipal Corporation.

Sources added that local bodies department, however, cannot resort to coercive measures such as discontinuation of services and also not go ahead with revenue recovery proceedings. The process for collection of services charges is at its initial stage as of now but senior officials are expediting it to ensure that after due permission from the local bodies department and subsequent final approval for the same can be taken from the state government.

A senior functionary of the department, requesting anonymity, said, “As per the HPMC Act 1994, property tax from Central government properties before January 26, 1950 can be collected but identifying such buildings would be a herculean task. So if not property tax, we will ensure that at least service charges from Central government properties be collected. Moreover, the matter with regard to the property tax collection from the Central government buildings is sub judice as of now.”

Service charges are being collected by MCs for providing services such as supply of water, sewerage disposal and indirect services like approach roads with street lighting and drainage, among others.

BR Sharma, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Shimla said, “We have started the process for collection of service charges from Central government properties in Shimla for the services being availed by them.”

