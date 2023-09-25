SMC to shift liquor vends to own shops

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, September 24

The cash-strapped Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to generate revenue by shifting liquor vends operating from private buildings to the corporation properties within the municipal limits and charge them on monthly basis.

Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhupender Attri said, “Not only the liquor vends, we will also lease out shops for other vendors on monthly rent. The MC will float tenders for the construction of prefabricated structures. The idea is to make an optimum use of the MC resources to generate additional revenue.”

“Many vends are operating from dangerous makeshift structures in the city. Operating from these pre-fabricated structures will be a better alternative for such vendors. Moreover, the aesthetics of the city will also be maintained. We are identifying other properties of the MC from where additional revenue can be generated,” Attri said.

A senior SMC official said a proposal was being prepared by the corporation in that regard. It would then be submitted to the state government for approval. After the government’s nod, the MC shops would be leased out for liquor vends from the next financial year.

“Leasing out the MC property for liquor vends and other shops is likely to generate over Rs 6 crore revenue annually. The project is likely to be taken up for discussion during the MC’s next meeting this month,” he added.

100 liquor vends within MC limits

There are 100 liquor vends within the MC limits. Those running these vends pay a monthly rental of Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

