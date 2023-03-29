SMC wards reduced, HC hearing on April 5

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, March 28

The HP High Court today listed for April 5 a petition challenging the decision of the state government, whereby it had reduced the wards of the Municipal Corporation, Shimla, from 41 to 34.

Petitioner’s contention A petitioner contended that the reduction of wards from 41 to 34 had been done in violation of the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994

The process of delimitation of even 34 wards was required to be done again as per the rules

The petitioner said both the reduction of wards from 41 to 34 and adopting the old delimitation process was illegal

During the course of hearing, it was informed to the court that the State Election Commission has already filed the reply and the reply of the state government is not on record. On this, the counsel for the petitioner sought time to file rejoinder to the reply filed by the State Election Commission.

After hearing the submissions of the parties, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sabina and Justice Satyen Vaidya listed the matter for April 5.

The court passed this order on a petition filed by Rajinder Thakur contending therein that the reduction of wards from 41 to 34 had been done in violation of provisions of HP Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 as well as in violation of HP Municipal Corporation (election) Rules, 2012.

It was contended in the petition that when the whole exercise of increasing the wards from 34 to 41 was done as required by law, there was no justification in amending the Act for reducing the wards from 41 to 34.

It was further contended that even otherwise after reducing the number of Wards from 41 to 34, the process of delimitation of even 34 wards was required to be done again as per the rules of the delimitation. Therefore, both the reduction of wards from 41 to 34 as well as adopting the old delimitation is illegal, unconstitutional and liable to be quashed.