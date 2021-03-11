Smriti Irani slams Gandhis, says Amethi still battling poverty

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Shahpur (Dharamsala), May 27

The BJP today organised a rally of its booth level workers in Shahpur which was attended by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

While addressing BJP workers from across the Kangra parliamentary constituency, the union minister attacked the Gandhi family. Smriti alleged that the Amethi parliamentary constituency was represented by Gandhi family since independence but the people were still suffering from poverty and lack of development. “When I contested the elections from Amethi parliamentary constituency the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi left the area and contested from Kerala”, she said.

Smriti alleged that it was under the influence of Gandhi family that the previous UPA government negated the existence of Lord Rama by filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Smriti said the BJP was on the verge of creating history in Himachal by repeating its government.

Chief Minister, while addressing the party workers, said over 2 lakh people have received zero power bills in Kangra parliamentary segment alone as the state government has allowed 60 units of free power to consumers.

He said that the Himachal government was the first in the country to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for pandemic in the first phase.

In today’s meeting, the BJP called 6,500 booth level workers from Kangra parliamentary constituency. The BJP organizing secretary has created a party structure in which three BJP workers have been designated to handle the work at each polling booth. The model implemented in Himachal was appreciated by the party president JP Nadda, who has proposed to implement it at the national level.