Snap power to 13 industrial units: SPCB

Solan, September 12

To check violation of environmental norms by industrial units in the Baddi-Barotiwala industrial belt, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) has ordered disconnection of power supply to 13 units.

“The erring industrial units violated environmental norms, including failure to provide air pollution mitigation devices, operating without the mandatory consent to establish and operate etc., besides other major violations that were detected during recent inspections of these units,” said Praveen Gupta, Chief Engineer, SPCB, Baddi.

The erring units include SR Digi Print Solutions, Zed Plus soap and detergent unit, Riya Engravers, White Rose Laundry, Miltora Herbals, Kaalinga Pharmaceuticals, Hitech Lights Limited, Om Shanti Enterprises, Alexi Pharmacia, Gogia Flavours and Fragrances, Nisha Industrial Corporation and Sawariya Blessings.

Two of these units were found engaged in copper, nickel and chrome plating during the inspection. The activity falls in severally polluting red category. A hot mix plant was also operational at Kambawala village without permission. The units were found discharging toxic effluents into a nearby drain.

Provisions of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act have reportedly been violated.

Board’s member secretary Anil Joshi has ordered immediate disconnection of power supply to these units, besides directing them not to use diesel-run power generators or any other source of energy. The non-compliance of the directions would attract action.

