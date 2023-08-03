 Snapped road links deal blow to hotel industry in Kasauli : The Tribune India

Snapped road links deal blow to hotel industry in Kasauli

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Solan, August 2

Damaged roads have cost the tourism industry dear as a majority of hotels in the Kasauli Planning Area (KPA) are registering zero occupancy for the past about two weeks.

Kalka-Shimla highway not repaired fully

  • Though the roads have been opened for the vehicular traffic after some repair work, the business is yet to resume as the Kalka-Shimla highway has not been repaired fully.
  • The hoteliers are now banking on the long weekend in August for the business to pick up as queries have started pouring in from Haryana, Delhi, NCR and the Tricity.

Balbir, a senior manager of a key resort near Kasauli, said cancellation of bookings began after July 12 and nil occupancy was being registered since then. “Clients have been citing damaged roads as the reason behind the cancellation of bookings," he said.

The KPA comprises Kasauli town and 35 villages lying within its 10-km periphery. All major roads like Dharampur-Mangoti Mor-Kasauli road, Kimmughat-Chakki Mor road and Dharampur-Sanawar-Kasauli road have been damaged in the recent spell of torrential rains. While the key Dharampur-Mangoti Mor road was opened after three weeks, arterial roads like Kimmughat-Chakki Mor road and Parwanoo-Jangeshu road remained closed for several days due to the huge damage.

Rocky Chimni, vice-president, Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Association, said, “The business has registered a slight increase this week after so many days.” Though the roads have been opened for the vehicular traffic after some repair work, the business is yet to pick up as the Kalka-Shimla highway has not been repaired fully.

The hoteliers are now banking on the long weekend in August for the business to gather pace as queries are pouring in from Haryana, Delhi, NCR and the Tricity.

A large number of tourism units, which have come up in the last five to seven years, are paying monthly instalments and the repayment has become tough in the absence of adequate business.

“The staff has been advised to avail their leaves as there is no business at the moment and report back to work once the business resumes in August,” said another hotelier.There are nearly 250 tourism units in the KPA comprising resorts, home stays as well as bed and breakfast units.

