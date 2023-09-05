Snarl-ups a routine affair

Traffic jams on the road leading from the bypass to Brockhurst and Kasumpti have become a routine. With the entire traffic being diverted to this route after the road leading to the SDA complex collapsed, frequent snarl-ups are witnessed here. In the absence of traffic police personnel on this route, the commuters have been facing a lot of inconvenience. Anita Sharma, Shimla

Non-functional streetlights

Streetlights in various parts of the city have been non-functional for some time now. As a result, the passers-by find it difficult to pass through these area during late evening hours. There is also a risk of stray dogs attacking them. The authorities concerned should ensure proper functioning of the streetlights at the earliest. Rajni, Shimla

No end to monkey menace

Monkeys in the Kasumpti area have turned quite aggressive these days. The simians can be seen chasing and attacking pedestrians walking on the interior roads of the city. The Municipal Corporation must take measure to curb the menace that has been bothering the residents of the area for long now. Akshita Negi, Kasumpti

