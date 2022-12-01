Snow avalanche in Lahaul-Spiti dist

Mandi, November 30
A snow avalanche occurred opposite to Khangsar village in Lahaul and Spiti district today. However, there was no loss of life.
Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul and Spiti, Sumit Khimta said that the avalanche occurred during day time opposite to Khangsar village and there was no loss of life and damage to property.
He said that the people of the district had been advised to avoid visiting avalanche-prone areas in Lahaul and Spiti during the winter.
