Snow breathes new life into Kullu-Manali tourism sector

Recent snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh has brought renewed cheer to the tourism industry in Kullu-Manali, which had been witnessing relatively sluggish business. The fresh spell of snow has led to an increase in tourist arrivals, while Manali town has once again started buzzing with activity, raising hopes of a revival in the hospitality sector ahead of the winter tourism season.

More than 950 tourist vehicles were recorded heading towards Rohtang Pass on Sunday, reflecting growing interest among visitors in experiencing the fresh snowfall and winter landscapes of the region. The increased movement of tourists towards snow-covered destinations has brought considerable relief to tourism stakeholders, particularly hoteliers, taxi operators and other businesses dependent on tourism.

Manali’s markets, hotels and popular tourist spots have started witnessing increased visitor activity following the snowfall. Hoteliers are optimistic that the changing weather conditions and fresh snow in the higher reaches will attract more tourists to the valley in the coming days.

Gajender Thakur, former president of the Manali Hoteliers Association, said tourist arrivals in Kullu-Manali had increased following the recent snowfall. He said the fresh spell of snow had generated renewed interest among visitors and was expected to significantly boost tourist footfall in the coming days.

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“After the recent snowfall, tourist influx to Kullu-Manali has increased. We are expecting tourist arrivals to rise considerably in the coming days,” Thakur said.

He further stated that hotel occupancy in Manali had already crossed 45 per cent, indicating a gradual improvement in business activity. The hospitality sector is hopeful that rising demand for accommodation will translate into better occupancy levels as more tourists plan their winter holidays in the region.

The snowfall has come as a timely boost for tourism businesses that were looking forward to stronger visitor numbers. With the mountain landscape turning increasingly attractive under a fresh blanket of snow, tourism operators are expecting Manali and its surrounding destinations to witness a further rise in tourist activity.